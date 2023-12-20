Authorities announced free toll in the emirate
Dubai's 'watch New Year's Eve fireworks from the sea' experience is back. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday rolled out its special offers and premium marine transport services for this year's festivities.
Ring in 2024 aboard the Dubai Ferry, an abra, or a water taxi — while on a tour of the emirate's coastline. With this special service, the RTA promises a spectacular show. Imagine seeing the sky dazzle with fireworks all around you when the clock strikes 12.
Interested in availing of this service? Dial 8009090 or send an e-mail to marinebooking@rta.ae.
Here are the schedules for New Year's Eve (NYE):
Dubai Ferry
Abra
Water Taxi
