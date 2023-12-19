Photo: Reuters file

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 3:37 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 4:23 PM

If you're looking forward to getting the 'front-row-seat' experience of seeing Burj Khalifa's world-famous New Year's Eve show at the Burj Park — it's time to move to Plan B. The paid tickets to the venue are gone. All sold out.

Burj Khalifa developer Emaar announced in November that tickets would be required to watch the iconic fireworks and light show from the park. Besides uninterrupted views of the spectacle and live entertainment, each pass — priced at Dh300 for adults and Dh150 for kids — comes with one meal and two drinks.

Made available on November 10, the passes were sold on the Platinumlist platform, but a quick check of the site reveals that there are no tickets left.

Here's a screenshot:

This ticketed area, however, is just one section of Downtown Dubai, just one of several options to catch the show. And the best part is that in some areas, you can still enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience — for free.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

How to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks for free

Venues surrounding the world's tallest tower will remain free for all this New Year's Eve — although one must have a solid game plan, considering the heavy traffic, road and Metro station closures, and huge crowds of people expected in the area.

You can still head to Dubai Mall to secure a spot, or go to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, the Souk Al Bahar, and other parts of Downtown Dubai. It is recommended to book a table at one of the several restaurants in the area — but still, many had been able to ring in the New Year and see the show in public areas through the years.

If you're among those who don't have the heart to brave the unbelievable crowds and traffic jams to and from the Downtown area on December 31, go for the live-stream. Emaar does an amazing job of covering the event anyway. With drone shots and perfect camera angles, you won't miss a thing from your screens.

ALSO READ: