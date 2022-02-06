Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Indian flag flies at half-mast in UAE missions

The government of India has announced two-day national mourning in memory of Mangeshkar

KT/Neeraj Murali

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 1:59 PM

National flags at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai will fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

All cultural activities at the Indian pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai for the next two days have been cancelled as well, Tadu Mamu, Consul, labour, and press, information and culture, confirmed to Khaleej Times.

“As per national mourning protocols, the flags are flying at half-mast at the Indian missions. There will be no cultural activities at the India pavilion at the Expo as well,” she said.

The government of India has announced two-day national mourning in memory of Mangeshkar who died in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Her funeral will be held Sunday evening with full state honours.

The 'nightingale of India' was admitted to the hospital in January with Covid-19 and pneumonia. On January 8, the 92-year-old singer was taken to the intensive care unit.

Even after recovering from the coronavirus, she was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.