Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: Celebrities pay rich tribute to 'India's Nightingale'

Tributes began to pour in from Bollywood stars on Sunday morning after the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar at a hospital in Mumbai.
“Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!” tweeted Akshay Kumar. “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻.”
Tweeted AR Rahman: Love, respect and prayers 🌹 @mangeshkarlata.”
Music composer Shankar Mahadevan tweeted: @maneshkarlata will remain forever! Bless us didi.”
Urmila Matondkar said on Twitter: Lata ji 💔.
“NUMB,” was the reaction by Paresh Rawal. Ranveer Singh posted a lovely picture of the lady from the past and just mentioned: 💔.
“An icon a legend .. words will always fall short,” tweeted Shahid Kapoor. “Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP.”
Asha Parekh told a TV channel that India has lost it's Saraswati. “She was a wonderful lady. I did not meet her often wanting to go and see her,” she said. “I could not do it. I am feeling really bad. She has sung so many hit songs for me. Our Saraswati is gone today. God bless her soul..."
Film director Hansal Mehta tweeted: “The nightingale moves on. The heavens are blessed. There will never be another Lataji. Om Shanti.”
Singer Jubin Nautiyal said she was a legend “and we have all learnt from her. I cannot imagine a world without Lata Mangeshkar. I have met her once. she's an encyclopedia of music. And she was so humble.”
