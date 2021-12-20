Il Divo singer Carlos Marin passes away from Covid

Billie Eilish and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo each scored seven nominations
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has died following a battle with Covid, as per a report in Daily Mail.
The Spanish baritone contracted the virus and was later placed in a medically induced coma. He passed away in Manchester Royal Hospital in the UK.
Il Divo were scheduled to perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena as part of DSS on July 16 this year but the much-awaited concert was cancelled.
The band paid tribute to Carlos on Twitter, saying, "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs."
Carlos had been with Il Divo since the band's inception in 2003. They are considered pioneers of the operatic pop genre ('popera') and have sold more than 30 million copies of their albums worldwide.
