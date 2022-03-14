Dubai Metro Music Festival to enthral commuters; dates for second edition announced

A line-up of 20 musicians will perform at five stations during the week-long celebration of global music

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 3:07 PM

Dubai Metro stations across the city are all set to become stages for live musical performances by artists from across the world.

The second edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival will take place from March 16-22.

During the week-long celebration of global music, an eclectic line-up of 20 musicians will perform at five Dubai Metro stations - Expo 2020 Dubai, Jebel Ali, Mall of the Emirates, Burjuman and Union - from 4pm to 10pm.

Metro commuters will be enthralled with a series of captivating musical performances, featuring string, percussion, wind and other instruments.

The festival forms a part of the ongoing #DubaiDestinations campaign focused on highlighting the exceptional experiences, events and activities of #DubaiArtSeason.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The Roads and Transport Authority is delighted to work with Brand Dubai to bring to music lovers a second edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival that promises another wonderful celebration of music from around the world. The Metro stations, which represent the world’s best transportation infrastructure, serve as wonderful stages not only to showcase the best of global music but also to highlight Dubai’s identity and values.”

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager, Brand Dubai, said: “The Metro Music Festival represents the quintessential spirit of cultural diversity and inclusiveness that is at the heart of Dubai’s ethos."

The festival is aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai one of the world's best cities to live in and visit.

"The festival is a celebration of the creativity, cosmopolitanism and openness that makes Dubai one of the world’s most culturally dynamic metropolises," Al Suwaidi said. "We expect the second edition of the festival, first launched in 2019, to be an even bigger draw among metro commuters and music lovers. The festival is also set to further raise Dubai’s profile on the global cultural map as a hub for artists and musicians from across the world to showcase their talent."

The vibrant line-up of musicians at the festival includes traditional and experimental artists, street performers, classical instrumentalists and fusion musicians, who are considered among the most talented performers shaping the future of music in their respective countries.

All the performances will be rotated across the seven days of the festival to cover the five metro stations.