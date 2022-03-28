Oscars 2022 fashion: Stars shimmer on red carpet once again

A-listers brought their fashion game to the Dolby Theatre.

Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 10:13 AM Last updated: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 10:53 AM

Hollywood’s brightest stars hit the Oscars red carpet in high style on a spectacular sunny day in Los Angeles, as the movie industry celebrated the year in films and the A-listers brought their fashion game to the Dolby Theatre.

Red was the standout colour of the night, sequins were plentiful and the men of Tinseltown once again did not disappoint, with some daring colour choices — and Dune star Timothee Chalamet deciding a shirt wasn’t strictly necessary.

Here are some highlights from the Oscars red carpet:

Ariana DeBose took home the Oscar for best supporting actress for her turn as the sassy Anita in “West Side Story” — 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role — and she showed up to claim it in... trousers.

DeBose rocked a Valentino fire engine red fitted camisole and wide-leg trousers for her big night, accessorized with a sweeping cape hanging from her arms, winning instant praise on the internet for the daring look.

The colour was certainly a standout for the A-list: One of DeBose’s fellow nominees, Kirsten Dunst, also rocked the red, in a strapless vintage Christian Lacroix dress with loads of delicate ruching.

Past Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, who stars in the best picture contender CODA, wore a long-sleeved, high neck Monique Lhuillier crimson gown.

If ever there is a night in one’s life to sparkle, it is when one is nominated for an Oscar, and Jessica Chastain — who took home best actress for her portrayal of a real-life televangelist in The Eyes of Tammy Faye — got the memo.

Chastain glistened in an ombre Gucci gown that faded from a fitted champagne and rose gold bodice to a pale purple skirt, finishing at the floor in a flouncy row of ruffles.

Singer-actress Alana Haim, who stars in Licorice Pizza, donned a shimmering silver Louis Vuitton column gown with scalloping details.

And rapper Megan Thee Stallion definitely made it the hot girl Oscars in a shimmering strapless blue gown with a thigh-high slit and a midriff cutout.

Best supporting actor nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee, clad in a powder blue Bottega Veneta suit, seemed to be enjoying his Oscars moment.

“It’s chaotic in the best way,” he told ABC on the red carpet.

The Australian actor was not the only one of Hollywood’s men embracing pops of colour on the red carpet.

Wesley Snipes was clad in head-to-toe burgundy — shorts, to be precise — and last year’s best supporting actor Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya sported a bright green jacket with black labels. Shang-Chi star Simu Liu wore a red tux.

And then there was Chalamet, in a sparkling black Louis Vuitton jacket and trousers... and, well, that’s it. No shirt. Just a necklace.

15-year-old Saniyya Sidney twirled and beamed in a floral-adorned princess look and her King Richard castmate Demi Singleton lit up in soft purple Sunday. Sidney wore a light teal, strapless Armani Prive gown as one of the early arrivals to the 94th Academy Awards.

Nicole Kidman smooched with her husband, Keith Urban, in a subdued blue gray Armani Prive strapless column gown with a waist ruffle and train.

“This dress, they actually made this colour,” Kidman told E!. “I was, like, I really want to wear blue. I love the colour.”

Presenter Lily James, meanwhile, went with baby pink Versace with a high side slit and Piaget jewels as she posed for selfies with a few fans on the red carpet.

Fashion icon Tracee Ellis Ross went with Carolina Herrera: a bright tea-length strapless red gown with a daring bodice and a single diamond choker.

Naomi Scott was all-the-way covered in an edgy high-neck, deep purple look. Anna Dzieduszycka of the nominated short film The Dress wore an emerald green gown with spare feather embellishment.

Jewels made the statement for some. Vanessa Hudgens, in a black form-hugging sequin gown, had more than 23 carats of Bulgari emeralds around her neck.

(Text and photos: AP, AFP)