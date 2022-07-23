Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' teaser, release date revealed at Comic-Con

Bollywood: Arjun Rampal on the heartbreak of box office failures and why he still believes in destiny
The actor/producer shares his ambition for the future.
Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd with a fresh look at John Wick, as a sneak peek of the fourth installment in the action film franchise was shared during a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, teasing the epic fight sequences to come.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the teaser shows Reeves' Wick punching a roped pole as the formerly retired hitman is overheard being asked, "Have you given any thought to where this ends?" and told, "No one, not even you, can kill everyone."
During the entire trailer, Reeves' Wick is seen confronting varied bad guys and utilizing different weapons, including nunchucks. Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King later asks, "You ready, John?" to which Reeves' Wick simply says, "Yeah."
A glimpse of the film was first teased at CinemaCon earlier this year. Reeves and director Chad Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter that one of their goals for the fourth film was to "keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer."
At the time, Stahelski said, "That's where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward."
The previous installment of the franchise became the highest-grossing film in the action series after just 10 days of release.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, it grossed $181 million at the global box office, surpassing the $171.5 million collection of John Wick: Chapter 2 and the original John Wick, which ended its 2014 run with $88.7 million worldwide.
'John Wick 4' is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.
The actor/producer shares his ambition for the future.
The actor-producer shared the release date of the film in an Instagram post on Sunday.
Reports say the actor has bought a luxurious property in Mumbai's Bandra suburb.
56-year-old actor is 'clinically stable,' say doctors
Prithviraj hopes the film gives the action genre in Malayalam cinema a boost.
Taron Egerton is reportedly in talks for the fan-favourite role.
Film's cast, including Prithviraj and Vivek Oberoi, attends display
It's the life story of an Indian space engineer who was baselessly charged with espionage before being bestowed the nation's top civilian honour.