Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' teaser, release date revealed at Comic-Con

Epic fight sequences, which the franchise is famous for, were teased at the event.

Photos: Reuters, Twitter

By ANI Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 1:50 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 2:23 PM

Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd with a fresh look at John Wick, as a sneak peek of the fourth installment in the action film franchise was shared during a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, teasing the epic fight sequences to come.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the teaser shows Reeves' Wick punching a roped pole as the formerly retired hitman is overheard being asked, "Have you given any thought to where this ends?" and told, "No one, not even you, can kill everyone."

During the entire trailer, Reeves' Wick is seen confronting varied bad guys and utilizing different weapons, including nunchucks. Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King later asks, "You ready, John?" to which Reeves' Wick simply says, "Yeah."

A glimpse of the film was first teased at CinemaCon earlier this year. Reeves and director Chad Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter that one of their goals for the fourth film was to "keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer."

At the time, Stahelski said, "That's where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward."

The previous installment of the franchise became the highest-grossing film in the action series after just 10 days of release.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, it grossed $181 million at the global box office, surpassing the $171.5 million collection of John Wick: Chapter 2 and the original John Wick, which ended its 2014 run with $88.7 million worldwide.

'John Wick 4' is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.