Bollywood: Kartik Aaryan to headline 'Aashiqui 3'

The female lead has not been announced yet.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. He will headline Aashiqui 3, the third instalment of the hit franchise.

Anurag Basu has been roped in to direct. The female lead has not been announced yet.

Happy to come on board, Kartik said, "The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I've been a big fan of Anurag Basu's work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."

Anurag Basu, too, expressed his happiness.

"Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2 were emotions for the fans that have remained in hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It would be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I'm truly looking forward to this one," he added.

The original film, which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, had released in 1990. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film whose music became a superhit as well. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The second film was also a box office success.

The second instalment of the musical love story was a 'spiritual successor' rather than a direct sequel and the third part will continue in that vein. Pritam, who has had a long and successful working relationship with Basu, having composed the hit scores of several of his films, will provide the songs for Aashiqui 3.