Bollywood director Saawan Kumar Tak dies at 86

Saawan Kumar Tak, director of films such as Sanam Bewafa and Souten, died on Thursday at a hospital in Mumbai, his nephew said. The 86-year-old filmmaker was brought to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday in a “critical” condition and was being treated for lungs infection and breathing issues.
Tak breathed his last at 4:15pm on Thursday.
“He passed away at 4:15pm due to heart failure. His heart had stopped functioning,” Navin, Tak’s nephew, said.
The filmmaker was best known for directing Salman Khan-starrers Sanam Bewafa (1991), Chaand Ka Tukda (1994) and Saawan... The Love Season (2003).
Khan took to Twitter to pay tribute to the director.
“May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u,” he tweeted.
Tak made his directorial debut in 1972 with Gomti Ke Kinare, which was Meena Kumari’s last film appearance. He has also directed 1983 movie Souten, featuring Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapure.
Also a lyricist, Tak had written songs such as Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein, Janeman Janeman and Chand Sitaare for Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 romance action film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.
