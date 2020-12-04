Wok in progress

A wok is a beautiful utensil of choice if you are looking to stir-fry your veggies. Not only does it reach high temperatures in no time, but also gives dishes that nicely seared, smokey taste.

A wok is not mandatory to create satisfying Chinese meals, but this bowl-shaped utensil has several plus points - it spreads heat evenly, uses less oil for deep-frying than a traditional deep-fryer and you can stack on a bamboo steamer to steam momos or buns. It's also good for all kinds of food if you are looking to shallow fry or steam.



To begin with, there is no substitute for a good carbon steel wok. Relatively inexpensive, it conducts heat evenly. While there many other types in the market today - aluminium, stainless steel, even copper - experienced chefs swear by carbon steel.



Getting a wok will work wonders for your kitchen. It's easy to maintain and versatile.



Flat or round bottom?

If you are cooking with a Western electric range cooker, your best option is to use a flat-bottom wok. Round-bottom woks can reflect heat back on the element, damaging it. A flat-bottomed wok can also be used on gas stoves.



Too much to handle?

Originally, woks came with two metal handles to make them easy to lift in and out of the traditional Chinese wood stove. Today, flat bottom woks have a long wooden handle like a skillet. It makes it easy to move and tilt the pan when stir-frying. Most also come with a small "helper" handle on the other side, making it easier to lift. Round-bottom woks, on the other hand, may follow the traditional wok design with two small metal "ears," or have a single long metal or wooden handle.



Size matters

Woks come in a variety of sizes. The size of wok you choose will depend on several factors, including your own preferences, the type of stove you have, and the depth of the wok.



Lid a great factor

Why choose a wok with a lid? Because a wok with a lid will make your life a lot easier especially when you cook Chinese food. A lot of time the ingredients need to simmer and be covered during cooking. So if you purchase a wok with a lid this will make cooking food with a wok much easier.



Preservation is key

It's very important to season your wok before using it for the first time. Seasoning removes the preservative oil manufacturers place on the wok to prevent rust, replacing it with a light coating of cooking oil. It is also important to clean your wok after each use.