Umm Suqeim: Rejuvenate in tranquillity

Filed on April 29, 2021 | Last updated on May 27, 2021 at 06.01 am

Umm Suqeim has blossomed into a hip and happening neighbourhood

Spread on either side of the famous Jumeirah Beach Road, Umm Suqeim has quietly transformed into one of the city's most original neighbourhoods, especially when it comes to eateries. It is surrounded by like-minded communities. The area has eclectic cafes, shops, parks and beaches, housing long-term expats and locals alike.

Activities

Beach fun

Adventure and adrenaline seekers can flock to Kite Beach, filled with watersports, activities for all ages and its own quirky set of homegrown and international eateries. Kite Beach and Umm Suqeim Beach are also favourites. Try your luck at surfing, jog along the running track, go for a swim or a beachside stroll.

Madinat Jumeirah

A luxury Arabian bazaar filled with incredible finds. Stores sell a variety of trinkets ranging from spices to slippers under ornate lanterns. With over 25 restaurants there are plenty of places to stop for a coffee, a light lunch, or a memorable dinner against the beautiful backdrop of Old Dubai.

Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC)

This is a firm favourite among expats in the emirate and is known for its sense of community and family-friendly vibe. DOSC features a 150-berth marina for yachts and small keelboats with electrical connections and fresh running water. It also carries out essential maintenance for any of its members' boats.

Culinary spots

Tania's Teahouse

Dubai's most instagrammable hotspot that specialises in tea and providing a truly unique customer experience. The two-story café serves flavoured teas, coffees and dishes with pun-tastic names. If you're looking for a chic place to 'work from home', its elegant, rose-gold accented interiors are optimal.

SALT

SALT sprouted from a truck on Kite Beach in Dubai with the idea that 'real ingredients taste better'. Today the 'food truck' has lines that stretch along the beach's boardwalk during busy hours. 'Salters' can hang out, chat and enjoy the tranquil beach views and relaxing sounds.

Trattoria

A celebration of classic Italian flavours. When you enter this award-winning Italian eatery, expect a warm welcome on the waterfront at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Enjoy simple and rustic Italian cuisine.

Double Like

Along Jumeirah Beach Road, find a unique and reasonably priced lobster roll. This new spot has fast become a favourite among residents and tourists alike. Their menu features wagyu burgers, various kinds of pasta, salads and delicious truffle fries.

"My family and I moved to Umm Suqeim two years ago. The biggest perk of this location is its accessibility to the beach. My husband visits it every single day. The area is also centrally located and the population of Dubai is moving towards this side of town.

It's the place to be."

Dr Shambhavi Rajagopal

Founder?, Save Scrap & Sew