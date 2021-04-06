Metrolife
The Best of Dubai: '12 Hands. One Night' at Dusit Thani

Filed on April 6, 2021

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 10, as six of Dubai's top chefs gather for a one night only event at Dusit Thani Dubai's street-style restaurant, 24th St.

'The Best of Dubai: 12 Hands. One Night' Event starts from 7 pm until late featuring street-style specialties from Roberto's Francesco Guarracino, Valrhona's Glenn Noel, Abu Dhabi Hilton Yas Island's John Buenaventura, BOCA's Matthijs Stinnissen, Benjarong's Wichit Panyo, and Reform Social & Grill's Yugal Kishor.

Some dishes to watch out for include Raviolone alla Genovese, Smoked Chilly and Garlic Chicken Tikka, Street-food Tacos with Beef Tongue, Grilled Galician Octopus, Thai Shrimp Cakes,Apricots and Dulcey, to name a few. 

There are a limited number of seats, priced at Dh299 per person. Email dine.dtdu@dusit.com or WhatsApp +971 54 990 8007.

Follow @24thStDubai and @DusitThaniDubai on Instagram for more details and updates.

24th St. World Street Food Restaurant is located on the 24th floor of Dusit Thani Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE

 




