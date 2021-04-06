- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
The Best of Dubai: '12 Hands. One Night' at Dusit Thani
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 10, as six of Dubai's top chefs gather for a one night only event at Dusit Thani Dubai's street-style restaurant, 24th St.
'The Best of Dubai: 12 Hands. One Night' Event starts from 7 pm until late featuring street-style specialties from Roberto's Francesco Guarracino, Valrhona's Glenn Noel, Abu Dhabi Hilton Yas Island's John Buenaventura, BOCA's Matthijs Stinnissen, Benjarong's Wichit Panyo, and Reform Social & Grill's Yugal Kishor.
Some dishes to watch out for include Raviolone alla Genovese, Smoked Chilly and Garlic Chicken Tikka, Street-food Tacos with Beef Tongue, Grilled Galician Octopus, Thai Shrimp Cakes,Apricots and Dulcey, to name a few.
There are a limited number of seats, priced at Dh299 per person. Email dine.dtdu@dusit.com or WhatsApp +971 54 990 8007.
Follow @24thStDubai and @DusitThaniDubai on Instagram for more details and updates.
24th St. World Street Food Restaurant is located on the 24th floor of Dusit Thani Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE
-
Metrolife
The Best of Dubai: '12 Hands. One Night' at Dusit ...
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 10, as six of Dubai's top... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Creating the win-win formula
From customising study programmes for students to ensuring a level... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Shaping young minds
Knowledge Planet prides itself in delivering top-notch test... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
What's shakin'?
Sip up the frothy goodness of the original milkshakes from Keventers READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day