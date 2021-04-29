Snack Right

The healthy foods that will satisfy your cravings and taste buds

Did you ever bring a packet of chips thinking you will eat a few and end up eating the whole pack? This might seem more of a practice in current times. A study suggests that 67 per cent of adults and children who have been snacking during the pandemic are snacking at home more now than they normally would have before the Covid-19 pandemic starting. Whether you>re craving those fatty potato chips or a candy dipped in chocolate, there are healthy snacks to buy that taste just as good as some of your favourite junk foods.

'Healthy snacks' a term we hear a lot without understanding what it truly means. How does one define a truly healthy snack? That depends on your dietary goals and requirements. Since snacks are usually consumed between meals, they should do more than satisfy your cravings. Don>t get tempted into picking up a sugary or fried snack. There are many truly healthy alternatives. Here are some snack recommendations to lead a healthier life:

Greek yoghurt: It is packed with protein, calcium, and probiotics. Probiotics are healthy bacteria that help you build a healthy gut microbiome, which can affect everything from your digestion to your immunity.

Oats: These are fibre-rich grain that lowers cholesterol, better blood sugar control, and reduces cancer and heart disease risk. Having oats cooked in oat milk can bump up the nutrition content.

Nuts: These contain protein and healthy fats. You can pick a nut of your choice and pair it with fruits like apple, banana, or berries. Add cinnamon to it, which serves as a powerful antioxidant that may help reduce cholesterol levels and improve blood sugar levels.

Seaweed snacks: These chips are fibre-rich snacks that can help maintain energy levels. They are rich in vitamins A, C, and folate and have a great taste to keep your taste buds drooling. Studies also suggest that polysaccharides in seaweed contain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant components, which could potentially help protect against cancer and viral infection.

Cereal and whole wheat bars: These are made of oats, brown rice, quinoa, flax seeds, sesame seeds and much more to give you plenty of nutrients with a delicious taste. Rich in proteins and fibre, these bars are sweetened with honey to provide the perfect snacking option for the ones with a sweet tooth.

While it is good to snack on the above items, it is important to be mindful when you snack and take time to notice when you are hungry. This will help you understand when you get hungry and if you are truly hungry or if you want to consume out of habit. Eat without distractions, put electronics away and focus on enjoying eating; you may consume more unintentionally when distracted. Try not to eat straight from large packages or containers. Portion out a smaller amount instead before you start. Water is your friend, so stay hydrated throughout the day. You can sometimes mistake thirst for hunger.

When picking a snack, look to consume something rich in fibre and try to consume unsalted nuts and seeds rich in healthy fats. These fats can help you feel full. Don>t get tempted and eat too many, as it is easy to eat more nuts than required due to their size.

Snacking plays a key role in keeping us full throughout the day. If not portion-controlled, it can also lead to weight gain. Evaluate your daily requirements and plan your snacks. Happy snacking!