Numaish Winter Show 2020

Filed on December 11, 2020

NUMAISH is back for its 28th edition

The NUMAISH Winter Show 2020 will take place on December 18 and 19 with a diverse line up of premium to affordable designers for the wedding and party season in Dubai, restoring normalcy with precautions and style!

After successfully completing two editions post-Covid-19 lockdown, NUMAISH is ready to end the year with the magic of festivity and a versatile mix of wedding trousseau, ethnic wear, sarees, cocktail dresses, statement jewellery, accessories with designers like Rajat Tangri, Nupur Kanoi, Aarti Vijay Gupta, Shalini Rathod, and many more.

In addition to an exclusively curated designer show, Gift vouchers will be available for purchase which can be utilised at the NUMAISH Festive Fair and can be pre-ordered via social media, phone, or WhatsApp in the run up to the event. A great gift for weddings, festivals, and celebrations.

To make the public shopping space safer and stress-free, we will take care of the sanitisation process thoroughly and every needed caution will be initiated to ensure the safety and health of our shoppers.

For more info email info@wowmarketing.me or
call +971 52 8005251.
TAJ Dubai, Business Bay - 11 am-9 pm

Follow Numaish on:
Instagram: @numaishexhibitionsdubai
Facebook: @numaishlifestyle
Twitter: @numaishlifestyl
www.numaishlifestyle.com
numaishestore.com




