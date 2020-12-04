Make working from home work for you

Location matters

Consider choosing a relatively quiet corner in your space that has enough natural lighting, or near a window. Position the desk where you can stare at something more interesting than a blank wall. A window's natural light is ideal, but if you're in a windowless space, hang a pretty picture above the desk or position your chair to face the door. Make your area functional too enough with enough desk space and a comfortable chair.



The power of a tidy space

A clean, airy and fresh space does wonders for the mind, body and soul. While OCD levels range from individual to individual, not having a clean and inviting space to work in really makes it more challenging to get things done. Vaccum and dust surfaces frequently, and use a nice coaster to avoid desk damage from liquids. Go the extra mile and de-clutter around your work space too; when you start your day organised, it's more likely to stay organised.



Breathe cleaner air

Now that we are spending up to 90 per cent of our time indoors, consider investing in an air-purifier. Indoor air pollution is real, and it is made up of not only dust, but also particles and gases from everyday household products and A/C units. If you're not breathing in clean air, you will not enjoy being in your home office no matter how much you love your job. An air purifier will keep the air in your room clean and fresh 24/7. Certain plants can act as air purifiers too!



Schedule movement

Even if you've done your exercise routine for the day, sitting at a desk for hours on end can put you at increased risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. So, set a timer that will remind you to get up and move for a few minutes every hour. Many smartwatches and apps can be configured to ring once every hour or prompt you if you haven't taken a certain number of steps. When it goes off, get up and grab a healthy snack, walk up and down the stairs, or even do some quick jumping jacks to get your heart pumping and boost your energy.



- Inputs: Blueair