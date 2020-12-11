Keep your cuties safe and warm
Babies lose heat fast, so it's essential to bundle them up.
Exposure to a cold draft is enough to put your toddler's health in danger, which is why it is important to protect them with the right set of garments.
Romp in rompers
One-piece suits are perfect and hassle-free options if you're getting ready to take your baby out, or simply want to tuck them in bed. You could choose ones with sewn in mittens, but if your baby tends to overheat, choose rompers with gloveless and sockless ends.
Fabric matters
Cotton is the best material for toddlers, but cold weather means having to be smart with fabrics. Sherpa, fleece and quilted varieties offer great insulation and help keep your young ones warm and toasty. Merino wool is also a good option for supple warmth.
Insulate exposed ends
Babies lose heat fast through their heads, and leaving their ears exposed puts them at risk of developing painful ear inflammation and infections. Keep these parts warm with a woollen beanie. Additionally, keep icy fingers and toes at bay with fold-over mittens and socks.
Blanket in heat
Unlike adults where less is more, babies need to be tucked under layers to keep them snuggly warm. So, when you're taking them out on a stroller, add extra blankets - ideally a combination of cotton and fleece - to keep things comfy and breathable.
Stay alert
Regulating body temperature is a simple yet tricky thing for babies, which is why even though you've cloaked your little wonder, they can get too warm or too cold at any given time. Check on them at regular intervals and adjust their clothing accordingly.
