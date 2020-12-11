Go loco over cocoa
Spruce up your classic cuppa with fun, spiced concoctions for a festive dose.
Red Velvet cocoa cup
The signature flavour, denoted with its vibrant scarlet hue and cream cheese, is addictive in cake form, so why not make it a warm beverage too? All you'll need is to whip up milk with cream, brown sugar to taste, chopped chocolate bits, unsweetened cocoa powder and vanilla extract. Don't forget that pinch of salt to balance out the flavour, and few drops of red food colouring for its signature appearance. You can top up the drink with a dollop of cream cheese.
Pumpkin guzzle
Sugar, spice and everything nice; this cosy flavour isn't limited to autumn. Welcome the chilly weather with warm cinnamon paired with soulful hints of pumpkin. Choose milk of your choice and pair it with pumpkin puree and dark cocoa powder. The tantalising flavour profile will come from ground spices - namely, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger.
Ginger-spiced latte
Craving a light dessert and drink in one, with an added immunity boost? Then a ginger-spiced latte is just what the doctor ordered. Just whisk together milk, water sweetener of your choice, cocoa powder and finely grated ginger paired with sea salt and vanilla extract. You could add in a slice of ginger for garnish, but we're going with crystallised ginger candies on the side.
Matcha mania
Sip up a taste of the Orient. Matcha is terribly bitter on its own, but add it to a concoction of white chocolate and you've got yourself a great reading companion. Instead of using dark cocoa, simply melt white chocolate chips and stir in 2 tsp of matcha, unsweetened almond milk and hot water to aid consistency. For a healthier alternative, opt for coconut milk and sweetener as a substitute to almond and chocolates.
Peppermint hot chocolate
Candy canes are in season. That lip-smacking minty taste is refreshing and even makes for a yummy cuppa. There's no need to go chopping up sticks for that zesty taste, instead blend milk of your choice (almond works best with this recipe!) with cocoa powder, maple syrup or honey for sweetness, and ¼ tsp of food-grade peppermint extract. Tastes just like the North Pole.
