Glow on with K-beauty
Think Korean skincare and an intimating image of a 10-step routine pops us. Cleansing, toning, essence, serums, moisturisers, there's so much involved but we've got so little time. If you're eager to replenish your skin with some TLC, opt for face masks. These little wonders from big Korean beauty brands are crafted to infuse the right set of nutrients back into the skin.
Here are some ingredients to keep an eye out for the next time you order a set of masks.
Avocado
Packed with Vitamin E and D, it treats your skin to wholesome goodness and eases sunburns and redness.
Rice
It reduces the appearance of age spots and gives brighter, well-balanced complexion.
Shea butter
Deeply nourishing, shea butter adds a boost of moisture and nourishment with a firming effect.
Lemon
The citrus nature of lemon pumps up the skin with brightening properties and evens out complexion.
Pomegranate
Its antioxidants help improve elasticity, gives a brighter complexion and fights wrinkles.
Honey
Beat fatigue with honey, which leaves skin looking radiant, well-nourished and invigorated.
Cucumber
It infuses moisture and suppleness. It also has cooling properties that boost dull and dry skin.
- Inputs: The Face Shop
|Skincare brands to stock up on
CosRX
Innisfree
Purito
NeoGen Dermalogy
It's Skin
Dear, Klairs
Laneige
K-beauty in Dubai
The Face Shop is UAE's most loved and cult-Korean beauty brand. With all of their ranges that are packed with all-natural ingredients, it is one's top-stop beauty destination that aims to treat any skin type for many years in the market.
Check out other online stores
Lamisebeauty.com | Chicsta.com | Powder.ae | Ksecret.com
