Glow on with K-beauty

Think Korean skincare and an intimating image of a 10-step routine pops us. Cleansing, toning, essence, serums, moisturisers, there's so much involved but we've got so little time. If you're eager to replenish your skin with some TLC, opt for face masks. These little wonders from big Korean beauty brands are crafted to infuse the right set of nutrients back into the skin.



Here are some ingredients to keep an eye out for the next time you order a set of masks.



Avocado

Packed with Vitamin E and D, it treats your skin to wholesome goodness and eases sunburns and redness.



Rice

It reduces the appearance of age spots and gives brighter, well-balanced complexion.



Shea butter

Deeply nourishing, shea butter adds a boost of moisture and nourishment with a firming effect.



Lemon

The citrus nature of lemon pumps up the skin with brightening properties and evens out complexion.



Pomegranate

Its antioxidants help improve elasticity, gives a brighter complexion and fights wrinkles.



Honey

Beat fatigue with honey, which leaves skin looking radiant, well-nourished and invigorated.



Cucumber

It infuses moisture and suppleness. It also has cooling properties that boost dull and dry skin.





Skincare brands to stock up on

CosRX

Innisfree

Purito

NeoGen Dermalogy

It's Skin

Dear, Klairs

Laneige



K-beauty in Dubai

The Face Shop is UAE's most loved and cult-Korean beauty brand. With all of their ranges that are packed with all-natural ingredients, it is one's top-stop beauty destination that aims to treat any skin type for many years in the market.



