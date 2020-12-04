Get your K-beauty fix
Youthful glow, gradient lips and dewy skin are iconic to Korean beauty. Here are some gurus to follow for the latest K-beauty trends.
Youthful glow, gradient lips and dewy skin are iconic to Korean beauty. Here are some gurus to follow for the latest K-beauty trends.
Morgan | TheBeautyBreakdown
Morgan Stewart's bubbly personality shines through her channel. She highlights the latest in Korean make-up and skincare, shows off seasonal favourites and tries them out too.
Most viewed: Tattooing my eyebrows?! First Impressions
PONY Syndrome | PONYMakeup
Park Hyemin is a make-up guru who has styled K-Pop stars and launched her own cosmetics line. She shows off incredible transformations and is known for popularising K-beauty globally.
Most viewed: Glowy Coral Makeup
Tina Yong | makeupbytinayong
Make-up artist Tina answers some of our burning questions about the K-beauty industry and has even vlogged her experiences at trendy aesthetic centres in Korea, including med-spas and hair salons.
Most viewed: Peel Off Lip & Eyebrow Tattoo Review | Tina Tries It
Joan Kim | joanday
Beauty hauls, manicures, plastic surgery and fashion updates, Joan Kim gives viewers a peek into her life in Korea, which doubles as a nice tourism route. She's fun and engaging giving viewers a mixed bag of content.
Most viewed: How I Got Rid of Acne Scars & Hyperpigmentation with Korean Skincare
Kim Dao | kimdao
Kim is just as big of a fan of K-beauty as we are, showcasing trendy looks and cosmetics. She also shares interesting behind-the-scenes footage for those looking to move to the 'dewy-skin' capital of Seoul.
Most viewed: How to: Korean 10 Step Skincare Routine | Glass Skin
-
Metrolife
Get your K-beauty fix
Youthful glow, gradient lips and dewy skin are iconic to Korean... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Glow on with K-beauty
Think Korean skincare and an intimating image of a 10-step routine... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Ready for piercings?
-
Metrolife
Nail care: Attention cuticle
If the skin around your nails has started to peel, it's time to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
UAE mobile phone shipments rise to 1 million in Q3 after the ease in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews