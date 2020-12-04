Get your K-beauty fix

Youthful glow, gradient lips and dewy skin are iconic to Korean beauty. Here are some gurus to follow for the latest K-beauty trends.

Morgan | TheBeautyBreakdown





Morgan Stewart's bubbly personality shines through her channel. She highlights the latest in Korean make-up and skincare, shows off seasonal favourites and tries them out too.



Most viewed: Tattooing my eyebrows?! First Impressions



PONY Syndrome | PONYMakeup





Park Hyemin is a make-up guru who has styled K-Pop stars and launched her own cosmetics line. She shows off incredible transformations and is known for popularising K-beauty globally.



Most viewed: Glowy Coral Makeup



Tina Yong | makeupbytinayong





Make-up artist Tina answers some of our burning questions about the K-beauty industry and has even vlogged her experiences at trendy aesthetic centres in Korea, including med-spas and hair salons.



Most viewed: Peel Off Lip & Eyebrow Tattoo Review | Tina Tries It



Joan Kim | joanday







Beauty hauls, manicures, plastic surgery and fashion updates, Joan Kim gives viewers a peek into her life in Korea, which doubles as a nice tourism route. She's fun and engaging giving viewers a mixed bag of content.



Most viewed: How I Got Rid of Acne Scars & Hyperpigmentation with Korean Skincare



Kim Dao | kimdao





Kim is just as big of a fan of K-beauty as we are, showcasing trendy looks and cosmetics. She also shares interesting behind-the-scenes footage for those looking to move to the 'dewy-skin' capital of Seoul.



Most viewed: How to: Korean 10 Step Skincare Routine | Glass Skin