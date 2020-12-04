Metrolife
Get your K-beauty fix

Farhana Chowdhury
Filed on December 4, 2020 | Last updated on December 6, 2020 at 02.24 pm

Youthful glow, gradient lips and dewy skin are iconic to Korean beauty. Here are some gurus to follow for the latest K-beauty trends.

Morgan | TheBeautyBreakdown

Get your K-beauty fix (KT27052126.JPG)

Morgan Stewart's bubbly personality shines through her channel. She highlights the latest in Korean make-up and skincare, shows off seasonal favourites and tries them out too.  

Most viewed: Tattooing my eyebrows?! First Impressions

PONY Syndrome | PONYMakeup

Get your K-beauty fix (KT27053126.JPG)

Park Hyemin is a make-up guru who has styled K-Pop stars and launched her own cosmetics line. She shows off incredible transformations and is known for popularising K-beauty globally.

Most viewed: Glowy Coral Makeup

Tina Yong | makeupbytinayong

Get your K-beauty fix (KT27054126.JPG)
Make-up artist Tina answers some of our burning questions about the K-beauty industry and has even vlogged her experiences at trendy aesthetic centres in Korea, including med-spas and hair salons.

Most viewed: Peel Off Lip & Eyebrow Tattoo Review | Tina Tries It

Joan Kim | joanday

Get your K-beauty fix (KT27055126.JPG)

Beauty hauls, manicures, plastic surgery and fashion updates, Joan Kim gives viewers a peek into her life in Korea, which doubles as a nice tourism route. She's fun and engaging giving viewers a mixed bag of content.

Most viewed: How I Got Rid of Acne Scars & Hyperpigmentation with Korean Skincare

Kim Dao | kimdao

Get your K-beauty fix (KT27056126.JPG)

Kim is just as big of a fan of K-beauty as we are, showcasing trendy looks and cosmetics. She also shares interesting behind-the-scenes footage for those looking to move to the 'dewy-skin' capital of Seoul.

Most viewed: How to: Korean 10 Step Skincare Routine | Glass Skin





