Eat your heart out

Dubai's food scene is as diverse, exotic, and dazzling as the city and its people. As a melting pot of culture, it is only natural that the extent of cuisine available is seemingly endless. Whether you're craving a tender, juicy steak or midnight shawarma, Dubai has it all. Once a year, the city celebrates the vibrancy of the food with a show-stopping gastronomic extravaganza - the Dubai Food Festival or as it's commonly known, DFF.

The food fiesta is back for 2021! Launched in 2014, the signature of this festival is that wherever you go, get ready to smell a mouth-watering meld of flavours from the east to the west, north to the south, a true celebration of food. DFF 2021 promises to plate up something that'll suit every palate. It is part of a larger strategy to develop a year-round programme of citywide festivals that contributes to the boosting of tourism and retail sectors in Dubai.

So, what should you look out for during this delicious time? DFF hosts a buffet of activities and experiences for you to explore the culinary world. There's a spotlight on the dining scene, from avant-garde gourmet experiences to industry roundtables featuring world-famous chefs, as well as regulars such as the Dubai Restaurant Week, Etisalat Beach Canteen and Foodie Experiences. Take part in masterclasses hosted by experienced and talented chefs. Explore homegrown concepts, hidden gems, and local haunts in this city with over 200 nationalities to boot. All dining experiences, events and activations during the Dubai Food Festival follow prevailing safety and social distancing guidelines to ensure a safe experience for all.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) began the fiesta on Thursday, March 25 and will tingle the taste buds until, Saturday, April 17. So, mark your calendars for to revel in the food extravaganza!

Last year's edition had big and bold flavours sprinkled across its calendar, with exciting launches, promotions and the return of local staples. Popular crowd-pullers included seaside treats at Etisalat Beach Canteen and one-of-a-kind dining tours to a limited-edition coffee series, there was food at every corner. Resident and tourist foodies also had the chance to savour exclusive set menus at the city's world-class restaurants for a week after the festival had ended. Hungry for more? Read on to find out what to watch out for at the latest edition of the Dubai Food Festival. It's more than just dining out!