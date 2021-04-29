Al Wasl: A world in its own

Everywhere you turn, there's a new store, restaurant or sight to see at Al Wasl

A thriving community, Al Wasl is known for its quiet, peaceful vibe and family-friendly amenities. In recent years, there have been several recreational hubs popping up around the area, featuring trendy restaurants, chic boutiques and a selection of exciting instagrammable attractions, activities and high-fashion shopping destinations.

Activities

Escape Room, BoxPark

The city is no stranger to the escape room concept. This one is the biggest of its kind in the Middle East. Whether you're a group of friends, family members or coworkers, you have sixty minutes to open your minds, work together, crack codes and solve cyphers to escape.

Green Planet, City Walk

Discover the wonders of a tropical forest that invites visitors to explore our planet's fascinating flora and fauna through an immersive expedition into the tropics. Designed as an enclosed ecosystem, learn about over 3,000 plants and animals and see the world's largest man-made and life-sustaining indoor tree.

51 Gym

This is your one-stop fitness destination at Al Wasl 51. The founder Michael Oyac and his team have put 15 years of experience into creating 'our perfect gym'. Whether you're a beginner or a fitness fanatic, or you want to build muscle or stretch things out, there's something for you here.

Outdoor cinema by VOX

Watch the latest blockbusters under a canopy of glittering stars. The cinema is equipped with the best visual technology and surround sound. 'Outdoor' is the ideal place to kick back and relax in a lounge-style setting with comfy couches, bean bags and single seats.

Culinary spots

Brunch & Cake

Known for its Instagrammable grub, especially the breakfasts, the Barcelona-born coffee shop set up terrace domes to protect from the sun, which are the first of their kind in Dubai. All bakery and pastry doughs here are handmade every day without refined sugar and stone-ground flour.

Farzi Café

Experience the youth of India. Best described as a gourmet experience, it combines traditional global and Indian classics, with Indian influences, contemporary presentations, culinary styles and ambience.



Forever Rose Café

Designed to feel like a storybook, the café is developed as 3D illustrations that allow patrons to feel as if they are part of a drawing. It features an all-day dining experience that can seat up to 100 guests. The menu features cakes, teas, treats, coffee and other speciality items.

Home Bakery

Home of delicious and insta-worthy desserts. This spot hits the sweet spot with its delectable desserts that includes a mouth-watering selection of cakes, cookies, loaves and pies inspired by local and international cuisine. Each handmade creation is infused with personality and love that sets it apart from the crowd.



"My family and I love living in Al Wasl because of its proximity to La Mer and other entertainment outlets in the area as well as the beach. Easy access to Al Khazzan Park and Al Wasl park provided a quick getaway for our five-year-old daughter too!"

Jagdeep Singh Bhullar

LGT (Middle East) Ltd.