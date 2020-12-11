A lesson from the saddle

Mohamed Al Serkal is a national dressage rider based between the Netherlands and the UAE. Currently, he is getting ready to represent the UAE at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China 2022. Metrolife speaks to two 'pawrents' whose lessons can be exemplified in this Season of Giving.

Talk to us about dressage and the history of the sport.

As per the International Federation of Equestrian sports, dressage is defined as the highest form of expression of horse training that a horse and its rider perform from a memory of predetermined movements in the form of a test. To me, it is the epitome of strength in riding.



Dressage has been introduced as early as 350 BC, but developed in the 16th and 17th century into more of an art form, and was introduced to the Olypmics in 1912 in Stockholm, where only military officers were eligible to compete. The rules evolved in 1953 to allow both civilian men and women to compete.

What are some common misconceptions about the sport that you want to clarify?

One of the common misconceptions is that dressage is not a discipline, but an exercise to compliment other disciplines, and that any horse can perform in dressage. While this is somewhat true, it must be clarified - dressage as a discipline can correct the mistakes some riders make in other disciplines.



How effectively are they using their seat? What is the importance of riding from a feeling?

When you are competing, you rarely see other breeds except for warmbloods and Spanish/Liberian or Lusitano horses; this is because the sport requires a lot of physical strength from the horse, which other breeds do not necessarily have.

What are some challenges that you have had to tackle head on?

Currently, the challenge that I am facing is the lack of consistency, whether it is in riding, in competing, or even in training. The UAE has developed dressage throughout the years, providing more shows, but we lack the amount of riders to make it an active scene. We also need more investment when it comes to dressage horses; currently, we have a limited number of horses who can compete at the international level.

Do you feel that the UAE has the potential to become a global hub of excellence when it comes to dressage?

Absolutely, we actually had one rider, Farah, who competed for the UAE at the 2010 Asian Games. She is the only known rider to compete internationally for the UAE. I believe we can definitely show the talent that is currently here and develop it more. But, we need more investment, more international competitions, and to take UAE riders to compete in Europe.

Tell us about your work with Yolanda Delport.

Yolanda Delport is an accredited biomechanics trainer and breath coach. Using the Franklin Method, Yolanda is one of three coaches globally who are licensed to teach the movement of the pelvis, spine, and core for equestrians. With a keen interest in brain-based movement improvement, she offers a unique perspective to improving equestrian performance.

When I work with Yolanda, we focus on how I use my body and breathe in the saddle. It's really all about making sure I am well balanced, and that I have the same range of motion left to right. We do work out of the saddle as well - improving my balance, co-ordination, and reaction times. I want a long and successful equestrian career so I need to pay attention to how effectively I use my body.

How important is it to actively work from your seat?

As a rider, I use my seat to communicate with the horse. If I am unbalanced and moving around too much in the saddle, the communication with the horse isn't clear and I make it difficult for the horse to perform a task while he carries me.

Think of it this way - my body is like a radio and the horse is the listener. If I am moving all the time it is like bad static on the channel, and the horse can't hear my 'voice' clearly. It becomes confusing for them. At the moment, we are focusing on how I carry my head. Here's an interesting fact for you; when you are riding with your head too far forwards and looking down, the way the horse moves changes. This is because of the shift in the weight of your head. When I am carrying my head in a more balanced way over my spine, eyes up and a leveled chin, I make it easier for the horse to move underneath me. In return, he can offer me more power from his hind legs.