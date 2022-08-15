Young Egyptian Muslim rescues 5 children from Cairo church fire

Priests visit him to check on his injuries, thank him for his bravery

Photo: Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 7:19 PM

A young Egyptian Muslim rescued five children from the fire at the Abu Sefein church in the city of Giza, which is located on the outskirts of Cairo.

Muhammad Yahya lives next door to the church. He headed to the building because he heard screams from inside, according to Arab News.

“I quickly entered the church to save people … and I encountered a lot of fire and smoke,” he said.

Yahya doused his T-shirt in water and placed it over his nose during the rescue. This was to block the fumes which were obstructing his vision and making it difficult for him to breathe.

The youth was injured as he tried to carry an elderly man on his back, but slipped due to the large amount of water used to extinguish the fire. They both fell to the ground and Yahya broke his leg.

He has been visited by priests in the hospital, who wished to check on his health and thank him for his bravery.

