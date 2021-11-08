Woman dies after Turkish liposuction surgery at private clinic

Yet to see if Khartoum military leadership will be represented during the session
MENA2 days ago
A British woman who travelled to Turkey to have liposuction surgery died two days after the operation.
Diarra Akua Eunice Brown, 28, from Wolverhampton, fell ill after receiving follow-up treatment to the procedure on October 22, reports Daily Mail.
The operation was initially a success, but Brown fell 'suddenly ill' two days after the surgery while having her dressings changed and died within hours.
Turkish news site Sabah reported that the doctor who performed the surgery, identified only as S.G.B., has since been arrested and a criminal investigation is underway.
S.G.B has been questioned by police and told them that Brown suffered no ill effects after the operation and had been discharged the next day.
The plastic surgeon changed Brown's dressing in a post-surgery check-up, before she died later that day.
Social media posts from family and friends paid tribute to her, describing her as a 'beautiful soul' and a 'close friend'.
'This must be a dream,' one post said. 'Still can't come to terms with this yet.'
'I miss you angel. I'm devastated you were taken away way before your time,' said another.
Following the examination, Brown's body was sent back to the UK for burial.
