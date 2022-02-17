UN rejects former Afghan minister’s letter to change leadership of Afghanistan

Amir Khan Muttaqi has been serving as the foreign minister since the Taliban came into power

By ANI Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 7:35 AM

The current Charge d’Affaires of the Afghan mssion to the United Nations, Naseer Ahmad Faiq on Wednesday said that letter sent by the former Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar to change the leadership of the Permanent Representation of Afghanistan to the United Nations have been rejected.

“I would like to inform you that the recent attempts and conspiracies to change the leadership of the Permanent Representation of Afghanistan to the United Nations have been thwarted by the voice of truth and justice and the fight against corruption,” tweeted Faiq

“Fortunately, the letter sent by Atmar, the former Foreign Minister, was not accepted and the UN officials did not agree,” he added.

Earlier, Atmar in a letter introduced Wali Naeemi as Charge d’affaires of Afghanistan Permanent Mission to the United Nations, reported Tolo News.

After the Taliban came to power, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres introduced Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s ambassador to the UN.

However, a nine-member committee of the UN, which included Russia and China, postponed the decision to consider allowing the Taliban to take the control of the seat.