UAE summons Israeli ambassador to protest events in Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque

By WAM Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 6:54 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 6:59 PM

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned Amir Hayek, Ambassador of the State of Israel to the UAE, and informed him of the country's strong protest and denunciation of the events taking place in Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque, including attacks on civilians and incursions into holy places that resulted in the injury of a number of civilians.

Al Hashemy stressed the need to immediately stop these events, provide full protection for worshippers, respect the right of Palestinians to practice their religious rites, and halt any practices that violate the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque. Moreover, she expressed concern over the escalation of tension that threatens stability and security in the region.

Furthermore, she underscored the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the historical situation at hand, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al Aqsa Mosque.

Al Hashemy stressed the need to foster an appropriate environment that would allow a return to serious negotiations aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with legitimate international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

