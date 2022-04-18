UAE condemns burning of Holy Quran copies by extremists in Sweden

In the agricultural sector, the new activities include beekeeping training, breeding reptiles and amphibians
UAE2 days ago
The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of copies of the Holy Quran by some extremists in Sweden.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's rejection of all practices aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human and moral values and principles.
The ministry renewed its enduring call to renounce hate speech and violence and underscored the need to respect religious symbols and avoid inciting hatred by insulting religions. Furthermore, it reiterated the need to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence.
ALSO READ:
In the agricultural sector, the new activities include beekeeping training, breeding reptiles and amphibians
UAE2 days ago
The initiative is supported by Indian missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
UAE2 days ago
Timely intervention by healthcare professionals avoided the need for a major neurosurgical operation
UAE2 days ago
The findings are part of a Ramadan inspection programme by the Emirate's municipality
UAE2 days ago
Families of inmates can go to any branch of Ajman Bank and deposit the amount of money they wish to send
UAE2 days ago
Saudi Arabia had earlier condemned the 'deliberate abuse' of the Holy Quran by extremists
UAE2 days ago
Retailers attribute the increase in prices in the Emirates to higher transportation and packaging cost
UAE2 days ago
Many are revising family budgets and cutting corners amidst rising inflation
UAE2 days ago