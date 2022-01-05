Saudi-led coalition strikes targets in Yemen's Sanaa

Saudi Arabia intercepted five Houthi drones launched towards the Kingdom on Monday.

File

By Reuters Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 6:53 AM

The Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes on targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa in response to drone attacks launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement earlier this week, Saudi state TV said early on Wednesday.

The coalition also said on Wednesday it destroyed workshops and warehouses for drones, urging civilians to avoid the area.

Saudi Arabian air defences intercepted and destroyed five drones launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement toward the Kingdom on Monday.

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Houthis ousted the government from Sanaa, prompting the coalition to intervene months later in March 2015.