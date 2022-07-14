Monkeypox: Saudi Arabia detects its first case

Infection found in person coming from abroad

Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022

Saudi Arabia’s ministry of health detected on Thursday the first monkeypox case in the KIngdom. The infected person had returned to Riyadh after a trip abroad, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The ministry said that the infected person is under medical care in accordance with the approved health procedure, according to Saudi Gazette.

Earlier, Saudi's health ministry said that it was fully ready to monitor and deal with any monkeypox cases.

The ministry said that all the necessary medical and laboratory tests were available in the Kingdom.

The authorities have already been issued guidelines to healthcare workers on how to deal with monkeypox cases.