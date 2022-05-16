Lebanon election: Iran respects Lebanese people's decision in parliamentary vote, says official

Final results yet to emerge as votes are still being counted

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 2:23 PM

Iran said on Monday it respected the votes cast by people in Lebanon’s parliamentary election, where unofficial results showed some of Tehran-backed Hezbollah's oldest allies suffering losses and their opponents gaining more seats.

"Iran respects the vote of Lebanese people... Iran has never tried to interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.

With votes still being counted in Lebanon, the final results have yet to emerge for the first election since Lebanon's devastating economic meltdown and a huge port explosion in 2020 that shattered Beirut.