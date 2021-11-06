Kuwait resumes issuance of all categories of visas, allows family union

Entry will be granted only to people who are fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by Kuwait

By Web Desk Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 9:42 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 9:45 PM

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior declared on Saturday resuming issuance of entry visas and allowing family union.

The ministry, in a statement, said that the department of residency affairs, in all governorates, would receive applications for the visas, nothing that the applicant must book a show-up date on the MOI website in advance.

Children under 16 will be issued dependent or tourist visas based on conditions set by the department. Residents applying for dependent visas must draw a minimum monthly salary of KD 500 ($1,655).

According to a KUNA report, commercial visas cover all kinds of businesses in line with the relevant regulations.

Public Authority for Manpower announced the resumption of issuance of all types of visas to foreigners, including dependent, business, tourist, and work visas.

The authorities insisted that visas will be issued only to people who are fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by Kuwait – Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

People must produce a vaccination certificate with a QR code to officials before the visas are issued, decrees from the two authorities said.

People who have received other types of vaccines should get a third dose of one of the four approved vaccines and produce the certificate to officials to get a visa.

The residency affairs department at the interior ministry said in its circular that dependent visas would only be issued to applicants' spouses.

The department will issue dependent, or tourist visas to children of Kuwaiti women married to foreigners.

Electronic visas will be issued to 53 countries' citizens, and legal residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

Hotels and companies linked to the special automated system in the ministry are also allowed to issue electronic visas.

Kuwait had suspended the issuance of all types of visas over a year ago due to restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.