Covid-19: Kuwait lifts all restrictions for the vaccinated

Kuwait City - Kuwait PM announces 'return to normal life'

Published: Wed 20 Oct 2021

Kuwait has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions for vaccinated people, its prime minister, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, told a news conference on Wednesday.

Kuwait airport will resume operating at full capacity from Oct. 24, the cabinet spokesman told the same news conference.

Travellers to Kuwait will be issued visas if they have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines certified by Kuwait Health Ministry.

The Gulf country has been witnessing a gradual return to normal life as daily cases of coronavirus have steadily declined.

The latest easing includes permitting the holding of conferences, weddings and other social events, provided that attendance is limited to those who have been vaccinated.

According to news agency Kuna, face masks will no longer be mandatory in public areas but must be worn in closed places while maintaining social distance from October 24.

It is not also not mandatory to wear a mask in restaurants and cafes.