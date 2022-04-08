Israeli hospital: 2 killed, 8 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

Live footage from Israel’s Kan broadcaster showed police flooding the area

Photo: AFP

By AP Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 1:11 AM

At least two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting in a crowded central Tel Aviv bar and restaurant district on Thursday night, Israeli medics said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Live footage from Israel’s Kan broadcaster showed police flooding the area and training their guns on the upper story of a building. It also showed an explosion of some kind.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it received reports of a shooting at “several scenes” around downtown Tel Aviv. It said it had evacuated six people to the nearby Ichilov hospital. The hospital said two people had died and that it was treating another eight who were wounded.

At least one shooting took place on Dizengoff Street, a central thoroughfare. Police urged people to avoid the area.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.