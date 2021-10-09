Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies: State media

In recent years, Moscow has made a strong comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan
MENA6 days ago
The Islamic Republic of Iran’s first president Abolhassan Banisadr died in a Paris hospital Saturday aged 88, the official news agency IRNA said.
“After a long illness, Abolhassan Banisadr died on Saturday at the (Pitie-)Salpetriere hospital” in southeast Paris, IRNA reported, citing a source close to the former president.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed calls Iran's new foreign minister
>> Sheikh Khalifa receives letter of thanks from Iranian President
In recent years, Moscow has made a strong comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan
MENA6 days ago
Bloodiest attack to strike the Syrian capital in four years
MENA6 days ago
Official recognition of Taliban not under discussion, says Russian foreign minister
MENA6 days ago
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties
MENA1 week ago
People took to social media to say they felt their houses and buildings shaking
MENA1 week ago
It is believed to be around 900 years old
MENA1 week ago
Residents in the coastal Fahaheel district reported hearing a large explosion
MENA1 week ago
Valiollah Seif and two of his deputies were found guilty of disturbing foreign exchange market
MENA1 week ago