Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies: State media

AFP file photo

Tehran - He passed away after a long illness

By AFP Published: Sat 9 Oct 2021, 2:14 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Oct 2021, 2:15 PM

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s first president Abolhassan Banisadr died in a Paris hospital Saturday aged 88, the official news agency IRNA said.

“After a long illness, Abolhassan Banisadr died on Saturday at the (Pitie-)Salpetriere hospital” in southeast Paris, IRNA reported, citing a source close to the former president.

