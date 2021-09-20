Sheikh Khalifa receives letter of thanks from Iranian President

UAE president had wished him on winning the presidential election; Raisi expressed hope to develop bilateral relations with the UAE.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a letter of thanks from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in reply to a congratulatory cable he earlier sent to him on winning Iran's presidential election.

In his message, President Raisi expressed hope to develop bilateral relations with the UAE, especially in the economic field, citing the huge potential that both countries enjoy.

He wished Sheikh Khalifa good health, as well as further development and prosperity to the UAE and its people.