UAE: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed calls Iran's new foreign minister

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on September 10, 2021

(Wam)

He underlined UAE's keenness to foster international cooperation against common challenges.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as Iran's new Foreign Minister.

During a telephone call made on Friday, Sheikh Abdullah wished the Iranian Foreign Minister success in his new post.

He referred to the relations between the people of the two neighborly countries and underlined UAE's keenness to foster international cooperation against common challenges, in a way that will serve the aspirations of nations for stability and development and achieve progress and prosperity of the communities.




