Daesh attack in Iraq kills 13

The leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing cooperation between the two countries
MENA1 week ago
An attack by Daesh militants on a village in northern Iraq on Friday killed at least 13 people including three villagers and 10 Kurdish soldiers, officials in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region said.
The attack took place in the Makhmour region, a hotbed for Daesh activity that sees regular attacks against Kurdish forces, Iraqi forces and often civilians.
Makhmour is a mountainous area some 70 km (45 miles) southeast of Mosul and 60 km (40 miles) southwest of the Kurdish capital of Erbil.
A statement from the Kurdistan region’s armed forces, the Peshmerga, said that Daesh militants attacked the village killing three residents and that Peshmerga forces intervened, resulting in clashes that killed 10 of their soldiers.
It gave no further details. There was no immediate claim by Daesh for the attack. Western military officials say at least 10,000 Daesh fighters remain in Iraq and Syria.
MENA1 week ago
