New UAE weekend: Dubai Financial Market revises trading hours

The Monday to Friday trading window aligns with local and international financial institutions.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 2:47 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 3:13 PM

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has announced its new trading hours that will come into effect from January 3, 2022, with a five hours trading session between 10am and 3pm from Monday to Friday.

The Monday to Friday trading window aligns with local and international financial institutions and will further contribute to DFM’s recent momentum by expanding the presence of international participants on DFM, as they currently contribute 50 per cent of the market’s trading activities and represent one third of the investor base, a statement issued on Wednesday said.

UAE stock markets to operate from Monday to Friday

In an interview with Bloomberg, Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the UAE stock markets will operate from Monday to Friday in line with the revised public sector workweek.

He stated that Friday will be a full working day.

The new decision regarding stock markets is applicable from January 2022.

The new trading hours are set in coordination with local and international market participants including; investors, brokerage firms and financial institutions, and will harmonize DFM’s operations with international financial markets, a factor that will enhance the market’s competitiveness regionally and globally.