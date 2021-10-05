Bitcoin price rises above $50,000 again

Adnoc Drilling has been added to the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, the FTSE Emerging Index, and the FTSE All-World Index
Markets1 week ago
Bitcoin price on Tuesday crossed the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks.
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AVA Trade, said this is the level that investors have been looking at for quite some time.
“The big factor for the Bitcoin price now is if it can continue to move higher and that will only depend on where the price will close today (October 5). If we do see the price closing above the $50,000, we are highly likely to see more upside moves,” said Aslam.
In addition, he said the outage in the technology space such as the Facebook network going down on Monday once again assured investors that technology like Bitcoin never goes down.
“As on the institutional side, we still see more demand keep coming. Although, some of them are waiting for the price to drop a little more before they hit big buy orders,” he said.
The cryptocurrency fell below the $50,000 level on September 7 after a major selloff in shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms that day. It continued to fall in September, hitting a low of $40,596 on September 21.
On Tuesday, the world’s largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 2.35 per cent to hit $50,398.10.
— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Adnoc Drilling has been added to the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, the FTSE Emerging Index, and the FTSE All-World Index
Markets1 week ago
The digital currency was up more than 40 per cent from a month ago, reaching $62,253 at 2050GMT, according to Bloomberg News data
Markets1 week ago
Cryptocurrency investors have been waiting for approval of the first US ETF for bitcoin.
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped to 94.05.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold price was trading at $1,790.82 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
High demand for debut bonds reaffirms UAE’s credit strength: Al Khoori
Markets1 week ago
The airline said this was the first sustainability-linked loan in global aviation tied to ESG targets
Markets1 week ago
Investors wait for US inflation data for further direction.
Markets1 week ago