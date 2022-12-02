UAE National Day: Over 60 artists to create unique art experience in Abu Dhabi

Eng. Anas Al Madani, founder of the speciality coffee brand, on the larger impact of the city's cafe culture
Artists of over 60 nationalities are coming together to celebrate UAE's 51st National Day in Abu Dhabi.
Organised by Artscrafts, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Moalla, and The Embassy of India, the art event titled Ehtifal Al Emarat will be held at the Abu Dhabi Theatre on December 3 and 4.
The inaugural event will be graced by the presence of honorable patrons, eminent personalities from various government authorities, renowned people from the field of art and culture, and artists from more than 60 nations.
The art festival is a union of different artistic styles from various parts of the world which will be open to the public. The event also offers live art experiences and panel talks and cultural programs of various kinds to celebrate unity, solidarity, and sustainability. The major highlight of the event is the Guinness World Record attempt for the most number of nationalities in an art lesson. Renowned artists from various nations will also join hands to create a 51-meter-long painting to spread the message of sustainability to the world on December 3.
A panel discussion will also be organized on December 4. Visitors will get an opportunity to interact with experts from different fields who will be connecting art, nature, and life at various levels.
The event starts at 9am on both days.
Eng. Anas Al Madani, founder of the speciality coffee brand, on the larger impact of the city's cafe culture
Content showcasing Korean tradition, Korean contemporary society, K-Pop and films will be exhibited
This is the second time the concert has been pushed
‘The Best of Firdaus’ inaugural performance will take place on November 19
All tickets purchased will remain valid for the new date
Beat your Monday Blues with our guide to top events and activities around town
Expect a spectacular, hilarious and heartwarming show in this must-see Christmas musical
Funds will be raised for the Ricky Martin Foundation during the GCF Gala