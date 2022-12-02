UAE National Day: Over 60 artists to create unique art experience in Abu Dhabi

The celebration will take place on December 3 and 4

By CT Desk Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 10:20 AM

Artists of over 60 nationalities are coming together to celebrate UAE's 51st National Day in Abu Dhabi.

Organised by Artscrafts, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Moalla, and The Embassy of India, the art event titled Ehtifal Al Emarat will be held at the Abu Dhabi Theatre on December 3 and 4.

The inaugural event will be graced by the presence of honorable patrons, eminent personalities from various government authorities, renowned people from the field of art and culture, and artists from more than 60 nations.

The art festival is a union of different artistic styles from various parts of the world which will be open to the public. The event also offers live art experiences and panel talks and cultural programs of various kinds to celebrate unity, solidarity, and sustainability. The major highlight of the event is the Guinness World Record attempt for the most number of nationalities in an art lesson. Renowned artists from various nations will also join hands to create a 51-meter-long painting to spread the message of sustainability to the world on December 3.

A panel discussion will also be organized on December 4. Visitors will get an opportunity to interact with experts from different fields who will be connecting art, nature, and life at various levels.

The event starts at 9am on both days.