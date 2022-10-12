UAE: Street food festival is back in Dubai with live music and performances

Break the Block will commence in November for two days

Photo: breaktheblock.me/Instagram

Wed 12 Oct 2022, 3:05 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 4:30 PM

A unique street food block party 'Break the Block' is coming to Dubai this November, celebrating the city's counter-culture through food, live music, and creative and freestyle performances. The two-night event will take place at Dubai Design District starting November 4.

Produced by Brag in partnership with Dubai Calendar and Dubai Design District (d3) and in collaboration with Factory People, 25h hotel, Last Seen Live, and Ultraviolet Live, the festival will combine an array of incredible musical acts with sensational artistic displays and delicious food experiences.

The Block at d3 will be transformed into a vibrant space inspired by the block party concept, bringing to life a musical wonderland filled with live entertainment and performances as well as exciting experiences for foodies to celebrate Dubai's street culture.

Visitors will be in for a treat as they indulge in dishes exquisitely created by the event's hand-selected vendors. From creative takes on burgers and pizza to delicious discoveries in Asian cuisine, Mexican food, coffee and desserts, there's lots to try at 'Break the Block.' Venues such as High Joint, The Phil By High, Pizzaz, Chiki, Birria Tacos, Sakura, Fifth Flavor, Local Fire, Mini BBQ, Pedalo Gelato, Here-O Donuts, and more will be some of the restaurants taking part in this delicious street food block party.

Local and regional DJs and artists will also be a part of the festival. Open skateboarding and hang-out sessions will run throughout the weekend, allowing skate enthusiasts to showcase their skills.

The first-ever edition of ‘Break the Block’ will be strictly for ages 14+, with access to certain areas limited for those under 21. November 4 and 5, from 6:30pm to 3am at The Block, Dubai Design District. General admission costs Dh75 per person for ages 14+, with an all-access pass for ages 21+, giving access to licensed areas, costing Dh125.