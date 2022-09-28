She International Fashion Week to be held in Dubai

From music and food to parties and fashion, there is plenty to do over the weekend in the country.
She International Fashion Week hosted by Ladyz Fuzion and Dream Advertising will take place on October 9 and 10 at Airport Millennium Hotel, Dubai.
UAE fashionistas can enjoy two days of a fashion extravaganza, an exhibition and a special awards night.
Enjoy ramp shows on October 9 from 7pm onwards, featuring bridal, prêt, casual, formal, and couture creations from top designers flaunted by top models from all over the world; collections are elegant, modern, classic, and creative.
Running on both days, the fashion exhibition themed around Diwali and Lifestyle, has niche exhibitors from India, Pakistan and UAE showcasing accessories, clothing, jewellery, home décor, beauty, bags, shoes, Diwali décor and much more.
And, after the roaring success of Season 1, Season 2 of She Awards will be held on October 10 to honour talented women from various industries doing well in their respective fields. Categories are She Music Influencer, She Dentist, She Musician, She Author, She Doctor, She Initiative, and She Baker, among others.
Awards will also be handed out to participating designers in the Business category.
The glamorous evening to be attended by socialites, dignitaries and achievers, will include a gala dinner, dance, fashion and a surprise as well.
For more information email info@ladyzfuzion.com or WhatsApp: 056 3750240.
