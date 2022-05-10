Mr and Mrs UAE International pageant to be held in Dubai

The contest is open to all nationalities residing in the UAE.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 12:19 PM Last updated: Tue 10 May 2022, 12:22 PM

Mr. and Mrs. UAE international, a popular beauty pageant for both men and women, is back in Dubai, open for all nationalities residing in the UAE.

The pageant is presented by Being Muskaan, an event company founded by Meena Asrani, an actor and model who has worked in the fashion industry for five years. Its goal is to promote confidence, leadership skills, responsibility, respectfulness, and intelligence.

For the women, the pageant is a process where contestants are provided with opportunities for grooming, acting, modelling, singing, and dancing.

The men’s pageant requires contestants to be over 21 years of age.

The pageant’s final day is scheduled for June 26 and will take place at Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Those interested can reach out to the pageant organisers on their Instagram handles @mruaeinternational and @mrsuaeinternational, or connect on the phone at 050 1815584. For more information, visit www.mrsuaeinternational.com.