Holi in Dubai: Celebrate the festival of colour with live music, dance and painting

Malhaar Baithak to bring in the joy of spring season on March 11 at the India club

Malhaar artists. Photo: Supplied

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 7:22 PM

Holi, the Indian spring festival, is a community affair, where people would come together to play with colours, enjoy traditional food and welcome the new season.

After two years of muted celebrations due to Covid restrictions and social distancing, residents in the UAE are gearing up to celebrate Holi and bid adieu to pandemic blues.

And what better way to celebrate the festival than with some live music, dance and painting.

Dubai-based Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts will celebrate the festival of colours title 'Holi Re Rasiya' with music and dance on Friday, March 11 at 7:30pm at India Club Dubai, to add to the euphoric festive feelings in the post-pandemic world.

Malhaar artists will perform traditional Holi folk songs, Sufiyana qalaams, and Bollywood hit numbers in a two-hour-long concert.

Malhaar artists. Photo: Supplied

Talking about the Baithak, Jogiraj Sikidar, Founder-Director of Malhaar, said, "Our audience always wait eagerly for Malhaar's annual special Baithak. Due to the pandemic last two years, we celebrated this festival online, but this year I am super excited since we can now bask in the festive spirit with live audience.

"We will take advantage of the fantastic Dubai weather and perform on an outdoor stage at India Club Dubai."

Sikidar added, "Indian sub-continent music has a huge repertoire on Holi. From the classical to folk to contemporary to Bollywood music, Holi is associated with beautiful poetry, dance and music."

Chaitali Sarkar, the Managing Partner of Malhaar, said, "It will be a sheer musical treat for the audience. We have a wide range of compositions on our playlist for this special edition of Baithak."

Malhaar artists. Photo: Supplied

From traditional Indian classical ragas such as Raag Basant to popular Sufi compositions such as ‘Aaj Rang Hai Ri Ma’ to popular folk compositions such as ‘Aaj Biraj Mein Hori Re Rasiya’ to Bollywood hits such as ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’, ‘Hori Khele Raghuveera’ to evergreen composition ‘Rang Barse’, there is a lot of variety for the audience to savour.

“Malhaar has also prepared a surprise 'mash-up item' for its viewers, which will be revealed during the show,” added Sarkar.

The concert will consist of poetry narrations, trivia, mellifluous singing, dance, live painting accompanied with live instruments and a lot more.

For entry passes, residents can contact Malhaar at 056 4334258.