Weekend in UAE: Enjoy these activities and events

Make the most of your days off with our guide to the best activities and events around town

Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 6:18 PM

Art Dubai 2022

Art Dubai, the leading global platform for art and artists from the Middle East and Global South, is set to return for its 15th edition under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Starting Saturday, March 11, the three-day event will feature over 100 contemporary and modern galleries from more than 40 countries. The fair’s most extensive edition will be held at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Dubai Stroller Show

A first-of-its-kind ‘Dubai Stroller Show’ will be held in Dubai Design District on March 11 and 12. It aims to help parents make informed decisions while purchasing strollers. Favourite brands will be found in one place along with fun, entertaining and educational activities for parents to enjoy with their little and loved ones. Workshops, seminars and even a ‘Stroller Catwalk’ will be held at the two-day event, hosted by Mumzworld. The event is free to attend.

Get your headshots taken for free

The celebrations for International Women’s Day will continue at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central where women are being offered a session with a professional photographer to take their headshots for free. The two-day initiative will take place from 12pm-5pm on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11. The photos will be captured by popular professional photographer Hyku Desesto.

Summer fashion exhibition

With summer around the corner, the Numaish exhibition is back to offer you a complete wardrobe makeover. Keeping in mind the warmer temperatures as well as the upcoming wedding season, the holy month of Ramadan, as well as Eid, the exhibition is presenting men and women’s wear, jewellery, accessories and home decor from an exciting mix of regular and debutant designers. Numaish Summer Show 2022 which will feature over 80 designers will be held on March 11 and 12 (Friday and Saturday) at Jumeirah Emirates Towers from 11am-9pm. The event is open to all and offers free valet parking for shoppers.

Indian Street Food Festival

Celebrate Indian culinary expertise along with the cheerful festival of Holi at Dubai’s popular rooftop lounge High Note. Indulge in traditional flavours of Delhi street food accompanied by music and other live entertainment at the rooftop destination which also features a pool. The festival features fusion food dishes and beverages including Chandni Chowk ke Parathe and Sparkling Mango Lassi, bringing a tasteful experience to all foodies. The festival begins on March 10 and will run until March 19.

Calum Scott in town

Popular artists Calum Scott and Lost Frequencies are set to collaborate to hit the decks at Bohemia at Beach by FIVE. The two renowned artists are sure to treat fans with their hottest tracks to dance away at the beach as Dubai gets ready for the summer season. Saturday, March 12, from 1pm. Dh300 general access with drinks for men. Dh200 general access with drinks for women.

A Family Show

Gather the family and head to The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates where you are in for a delightful family show packed with magic, songs and clumsy chaos. Experience The Tiger who Came to Tea, based on the book by Judith Kerr, and directed by David Wood OBE. From Saturday and Sunday, March 12 & 13. Prices Dh125 onwards.

Celebrate Holi with Malhaar

Head to India Club to celebrate the festival of colours with Dubai-based Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts. On Friday, March 11 at 7.30pm, the popular Indian festival will be celebrated with music, dance, and painting. For entry passes, contact Malhaar on info@malhaar.ae.

EXPO 2020 DUBAI HIGHLIGHTS

Chris de Burgh

Popular British-Irish artist Chris de Burgh is set to rock the stage with his classic hits at the world fair. On Friday, March 11, the legendary singer will go live at Sustainability Welcome Plaza at 9pm. During the 90-minute set, Chris will play some of his popular hits including Lady in Red, Missing You, and Don’t Pay the Ferryman.

Comedy Night

Brace yourselves for an unforgettable night of laughter as popular Indian comedians head to the world fair. Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Danish Sait, Aakash Gupta, and Karunesh Talwar are dropping in on Thursday at Expo 2020’s DEC Arena to guarantee fans an unlimited dose of comedy starting at 8pm. Get your tickets from platinumlist.net.

Marshmello concert

World renowned DJ and producer Marshmello is returning to the UAE, this time to Expo 2020’s Jubilee Stage. One of the biggest names in electronic music, the musician with a marshmallow-shaped headgear will treat fans to his greatest hits on Thursday, March 10 from 8.30pm. Like Coldplay, this concert will be free-to-attend with the only requirement being a valid Expo 2020 ticket. However, make sure you reach first and reserve your spaces.

AP Dhillon performance

This Saturday, March 12, head to the DEC Arena to listen to famous Indian rapper AP Dhillon live. The Brown Munde singer’s show will begin at 8pm and entry is included with the Expo 2020 pass.