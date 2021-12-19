Fashion Week 2021 wraps up in dazzling style in Dubai

Trends and theatre took centre stage at this event.

Nargis Fakhri models a design by Lara (Photos: Neeraj Murali)

Fashion Week 2021 which concluded Saturday at The Arena, IMG Worlds of Adventure creatively showcased over a period of three days, how neo-normal fashion will emerge amidst the pandemic.

Trends and theatre took centre stage at this event which was curated with the right mix of design talent, creativity and high quality of production.

Shining the spotlight on the region’s iconic talent, celebrating diversity through their signature nuances, Fashion Week 2021 was about inclusivity in a subtle and sensitive manner.

A coming together of a like-minded community of creatives, steered by Saif Ali Khan of Supreme Events and creative director Kevin Oliver who both have over 25+ years of experience, this was a show of support for the industry. A timely event which successfully lifted a sector that was flatlining and going into regression in a post pandemic world, Fashion Week 2021 proved to be a perfect platform for established designers, whilst paving the way for fresh fashion graduates.

Saif Ali Khan said, “We are thrilled to set the season in motion. We had conceived this event in keeping with Dubai’s stance of going beyond the pandemic. Just as our visionary leader established Dubai, as a top spot, I wanted to ensconce our creative economy, through our fashion talent.”

The last day saw style even off the catwalks, as fashion lovers turned out to celebrate and support their favourite designers. The posing, the pouts, the insta clicks resonated the joy of celebrating together after a long hiatus.

On that crescendo Fashion Week 2021 dropped its curtains, closing on a successful note.

Highlights from the final day of Fashion Week 2021:

LARA FASHION

This young Emirati designer represented her personality and her global influences through her collections. Showcasing timeless designs, covering various styles of different generations, highlighting each one with different shades and sartorial style, Lara launched her premiere collection. Celebrating individuality, she created only small capsules, each one an original, setting timeless fashion statements. The showstopper was Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri who presented a beautifully designed outfit by Lara featuring peacock feathers.

NOMAN ANSARI

Launching his collection “The Secret Courtyard” at Fashion Week 2021, Noman Ansari created a play of colour and creativity with a twist of glittery glam. This rustic collection was prepped perfectly for the festive season ahead. Amalgamating bold colours with rich prints, and texturing with complex multi layering embellishment techniques, reveals the designer’s signature style and reflected his South Asian influences.

NIVEDITA COUTURE

There was a lightness even in the couture dresses which delighted and surprised the audience. As the couture gowns glided softly across the stage, a certain flamboyance complimented the fluidity. Nivedita’s texturing of fabric gave her ensembles understated elegant embellishment.

The colour selection was delightful, as Nivedita chose an unusual set for winter- ivories, baby pinks, pastel blues and a dash of grey. From fluttering gowns, cute capes, slinky shara pants that were unique with detailed construction, every stitch embodies the signature of a designer committed to creating lightness and beauty.

Photo: Supplied

BEHNOODE

Artsy designer Behnoode showcased a cool ‘Art meets Augmented Reality’ collection, inspired by the quasi-digital world life we have lived over the last two years. As a brand, Behnoode is committed to delivering fine design for connoisseurs who value design and craftmanship. The brand’s mission statement is to “Bring Elegance, Style and Sophistication” for the discerning modern man.

This feature resonated throughout the collection, as classical tailoring met contemporary texture, blending beautifully. Taking it a notch higher, the designer’s use of sustainable fabrics, was an amalgamation of fashion with compassion. Summing it up in two words, the collection was innovative and inspiring.

Photo: Supplied

AMATO By Furne One

Amato by Furne One is always avant-garde, always bold. It was the perfect choice for a finale show, as Furne created a concerto, fusing style with drama. In his unique signature style, he sets the route that the rest of UAE’s Haute Couture community follows. Celebrating women through his collection, using the glitter of gold, his silhouettes were sleek and sensual, yet strong with a rebellious edge. Creating a wide vocabulary of cuts, the designer playfully showed his masterful ability to construct and deconstruct simultaneously.

Fragile fantasy and futurism were fused, Cleopatra meets 22nd Century Cyborg, in a backdrop of desert sands, and solitude, the theme teased by the tantalizing effects of his exquisite surface embellishments, constructed by hand, ensuring every ensemble is a masterpiece.