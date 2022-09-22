Around the UAE: 6 things to do on September 22

From music to food and more, here are some great options

By CT Desk Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 12:09 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 12:14 PM

Live DJ sessions

With Sounds of Levitation at The Birdcage, Pullman Dubai Downtown, enjoy live DJ sessions from 7pm till late. Set to take the stage with deep, melodic, and organic house music, the line-up of well-known DJs from Ibiza Global Radio including DJ Nana Mom, JP Mayeur, DJ Avibold, and DJ Emery will rotate every two weeks to keep the evenings fresh and unique. As the night approaches its end, the fashionable crowd will be left feeling levitated all thanks to the exhilarating tunes and eclectic beats. With an immersive house music repertoire accompanied by performances, exceptional drinks, and mouth-watering cuisines, it promises to be an evening to remember for partygoers. Wednesday to Sunday. To book, visit https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/thebirdcage

Photography exhibition

Vantage Point Sharjah 10, Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual photography exhibition, is now on at Al Hamriyah Studios. It will feature 66 artists from 34 countries, each selected from an international open call. The event is a celebration of the medium’s ability to perceive social realities and the diversity of contemporary lives through different perspectives and forms of visual storytelling. Timings: 9am–9pm on Saturdays to Thursdays and 4pm–9pm on Fridays.

(Pictured: Untitled, 2015 - digital photograph, 90 x 60 cm, by Dmitry Lookianov, from ‘Instant Morning’, 2013–2016)

Ladies Night

Ladies are catered for every Thursday at Nova, Address Hotel, Dubai Marina; DJ Ali Da Funk and an array of various acts will keep them entertained while they tuck into delicate sushi and oysters and wash it all down with signature drinks. 9pm onwards. Priced at Dh120 per person (for ladies) including sushi, oysters and signature drinks.

Fine cheese and more

Offering panoramic views of the city skyline and the sparkling Arabian Gulf, the rooftop terrace at Art Lounge is one of the most amazing locations in Abu Dhabi to watch the sunset. Perched on top of the world-renowned Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, guests are invited to relax on comfortable sofas and admire the stunning, unobstructed vistas whilst savouring delicate light bites and the finest beverages sourced from across the globe. Just reopened for the winter season, Art Lounge on Thursdays offers ‘C’est Cheese’ nights where it treats connoisseurs to a curated selection of aged French cheeses and grape, with packages starting from Dh150 per person. To book your table, please call 02 205 4225

An awesome ‘locoversary’

Taqado is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a host of offers this month. On September 22, 23 and 24, diners who spend more than Dh75 from 11:30am to 3:30pm at the Mexican restaurant’s Media City, DIFC or i-Rise branch, get to spin the wheel for a chance to win major prizes, including a trip to Mexico! You could also win fun gifts including free meals, limited TQ merch, filled pinatas and more!

Meet the flying foxes

Nature lovers unite! It’s time for a true tropical encounter, complete with the very fascinating flying foxes – now taking flight at The Green Planet Dubai. Highly social with tawny fur that glistens in the sun, flying foxes are one of the biggest bat species in the world capable of sustained flight. Calling it their new home, living alongside the lemurs, sloths and parrots, these new residents will be seen flying freely across the enclosed biodome. Green enthusiasts will get to engage and get up close with these fascinating mammals, click pictures and learn more about them. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recently evaluated their species as nearly threatened. They have an average life span of 15 years in the wild. However, under human care, they can live up to 30 years. The Green Planet’s conservation efforts will form part of crucial global work to protect the species.