UAE: 6 upcoming events that will make for an ideal day-out

By WKND Desk Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 8:20 PM

Dubai’s style destination

The PosH-RacK Festive & Lifestyle Shopping Edit, powered by Malabar Gold & Diamonds, is back on October 1, 2022 to introduce a fresh doze of colour and vibrancy into your festive closet. Get all the inspiration you need to choose the right accessories, clothes, fine jewels, and lifestyle products and put together the perfect head-turning look for all your big occasions. You can explore ‘The PosH-RacK’ - Dubai’s style destination, celebrating its 20th Fashion & Lifestyle Pop-Up at the VIDA Emirates Hills, Dubai. For more information, follow The PosH-RacK on Facebook (www.facebook.com/theposhrack/ and Insatgram (@theposhracklife).

Adorn yourself with daring colours

Pallavi Puri is back to Dubai with her latest collection presenting a strikingly bold take on lehenga cholis, kaftans and bodysuits which carry the unmistakable love for traditional hand work by artisans who have been passing on the know-how from generation to generation. This new line is bringing daring colors and designs together, with monochromatic tones filled with detailed designing comprising the likes of feather, tassel detailing, and mirror-work trimming. Seize the ending of summer and shine amongst the crowd as you adorn yourself with these cultural beauties. To learn more about the collection, visit www.puripallavi.com.

Sharjah International Film Festival

For all film fanatics and geniuses, Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth is back from October 10 October 15, 2022. The festival will showcase films from 43 countries including locally made movies. The event is set to take place at the Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre. After two years of virtual events, SIFF has returned this year in the form of a physical event. For more information, visit siff.ae/screening-schedule-siff-2022/.

Expo City 2020

If you reminisce the days of Expo, and miss the carefree vibe of the location, far away from the bustle of the city, then fear not for it is back, and here to stay as Expo City 2020. The launch of the place will be on October 1, 2022. With 80 per cent of its infrastructure intact and in place, visitors can still experience some of the pavilions like the UAE Pavilion, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, Woman’s Pavilion, Vision Pavilion, Alif — the Mobility Pavilion and Terra — The Sustainability Pavilion. Some of the other pavilions will be reworked but you’ll still have access to the new versions. Aiming for sustainability, wellness and innovation, Expo City 2020 will have education, entertainment, and technology all in one, making it a rapidly developing area. Visit www.expocitydubai.com/en site to find out more.

Dancing on Ice

Grab this perfect chance for kids to beat the heat while watching their favourite Disney stars come to life on ice. From the ice castles of Frozen, to the adventures of Toy Story and much more, experience something like never before as Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends in Abu Dhabi. The event is being held on October 12 to October 13, 2022, from 6:30 pm — 9:10 pm, October 14 from 2:30 pm — 9:10 pm, and October 15 to October 16, 2022, from 10:30 am — 9:10 pm at Etihad Arena in Yas Island respectively. To purchase tickets and know more about the event, visit www.visitabudhabi.ae.

Miss Influencer Contest

The first ever Miss Influencer show is coming to Dubai with a talent and beauty pageant but taking a social media twist, adding more focus on influencers communication skills, intelligence, and social media coverage. The finalists will participate in the 5 star Miss Influencer Boot Camp for 3 days with new challenges, workshops, programmes, photoshoots, and preparation for the final show, from which only 12 ladies will be given the opportunity to represent themselves on the Award Ceremony night, on December 3 at CAVO, walking on a giant catwalk built on the pool. The winner will be awarded with Dh100,000 cash, a Mazda CX-30 for the whole 2023, a year living in a 5-star Hotel Suit in Business Bay — Ramee Dream Hotel, a Fashion magazine cover in the January issue of The Victor Magazine and much more. For more information, visit www.miss-influencer.com.