UAE: Going for a swim during Eid weekend? Doctor warns residents of eye health issues this summer

Musings on everyday life
With summer and the long Eid Al Adha weekend upon us, many residents are going out visiting relatives and friends, or doing long drives to cooler places like wadis and the mountains. People also cool off by hanging out at rooftop or backyard pools or by the beach.
Spending quality time outdoors is fun but doctors also remind us to protect our body from the harmful effects of sun rays.
Proper eye protection is essential, according to Dr Mohammad Hadi Mohebzadeh, eye and lasik specialist at Saudi German Hospital Dubai.
Here are 8 tips he shared for us to follow to keep our eyes protected this summer.
Sunglasses are essential during summer. Make sure you are wearing sunglasses that are marked with 100 per cent UV protection. UV protection helps block the harmful UV rays and keep eyes healthy.
Sunburned eyes, also known as photokeratitis, is a painful eye condition that occurs when your eye is exposed to UV rays — either from the sun or from a man-made source. This can happen when sunlight shines off the water, sand, snow, or other highly reflective surfaces into your eyes. These UV rays burn the surface of your eye and can cause pain, redness, blurriness, and even temporary vision loss. To prevent photokeratitis, wear 100 per cent UV protection sunglasses when outdoors.
When outdoors, the heat and dry winds can irritate your eyes and can cause a condition called dry eye. The summer environment affects the tear film of the eye, drying out your eye’s surface. Dry eye is a common condition but you’re at a higher risk of experiencing dry eye if you wear contact lenses or suffer from seasonal allergies. To protect your eyes in these conditions, use artificial tears to keep your eyes moist and refreshed.
Bodies of water — such as lakes and even swimming pools — can be contaminated with bacteria and microorganisms. This makes it very risky to wear contact lenses while swimming because the organisms can get underneath the contacts and cause an infection. Goggles can reduce the contamination and irritation, but it’s still a best practice to splash your eyes with fresh water after getting out of the pool.
There’s a high chance you will get sunscreen or bug spray in your eyes. So, try to apply sunscreen very carefully and slowly around your face. Try to avoid your eyes and eyelids. Dermatologists recommend using mineral-based sunscreens because they stick to your skin and are less likely to run into your eyes. If you do get sunscreen in your eyes, use fresh water to flush them out immediately.
This is actually a year-round advice: Eat fruits and vegetables. Tomatoes, zucchini, green peppers, melon, and peaches are great sources of healthy nutrients for your eyes. Omega-3 fatty acids benefit your eyes as well, so don’t forget to eat your seeds and nuts. Always drink plenty of water during the summer. Dehydration causes eye strain, which in turn can lead to blurry vision and blurred vision headaches.
ALSO READ:
Musings on everyday life
Of all international mountaineers who attempted Mount Everest in 2023, she became the first to reach the summit
We have taken a log of the most popular vehicles for 2022 and that too by countries
Spiritual coach and guide of the Heartfulness Movement, Kamlesh Patel on how listening to your heart and meditating on it can lead to a more fulfilling life
Think on your feet and inspire the team
You can never go wrong with white marble in a bathroom
Basking in the glory of the acclaim her web series has received, the actress talks about what attracted her to the role