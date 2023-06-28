UAE: Going for a swim during Eid weekend? Doctor warns residents of eye health issues this summer

Here are six tips to take care of your eyes as you head out with family and friends during the long weekend

KT file photo

Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023

With summer and the long Eid Al Adha weekend upon us, many residents are going out visiting relatives and friends, or doing long drives to cooler places like wadis and the mountains. People also cool off by hanging out at rooftop or backyard pools or by the beach.

Spending quality time outdoors is fun but doctors also remind us to protect our body from the harmful effects of sun rays.

Proper eye protection is essential, according to Dr Mohammad Hadi Mohebzadeh, eye and lasik specialist at Saudi German Hospital Dubai.

Here are 8 tips he shared for us to follow to keep our eyes protected this summer.

1. Wear sunglasses with complete ultraviolet (UV) protection

Sunglasses are essential during summer. Make sure you are wearing sunglasses that are marked with 100 per cent UV protection. UV protection helps block the harmful UV rays and keep eyes healthy.

2. Be wary of eye sunburn

File photo

Sunburned eyes, also known as photokeratitis, is a painful eye condition that occurs when your eye is exposed to UV rays — either from the sun or from a man-made source. This can happen when sunlight shines off the water, sand, snow, or other highly reflective surfaces into your eyes. These UV rays burn the surface of your eye and can cause pain, redness, blurriness, and even temporary vision loss. To prevent photokeratitis, wear 100 per cent UV protection sunglasses when outdoors.

3. Keep your eyes moisturised

When outdoors, the heat and dry winds can irritate your eyes and can cause a condition called dry eye. The summer environment affects the tear film of the eye, drying out your eye’s surface. Dry eye is a common condition but you’re at a higher risk of experiencing dry eye if you wear contact lenses or suffer from seasonal allergies. To protect your eyes in these conditions, use artificial tears to keep your eyes moist and refreshed.

4. Follow best swimming practices

Bodies of water — such as lakes and even swimming pools — can be contaminated with bacteria and microorganisms. This makes it very risky to wear contact lenses while swimming because the organisms can get underneath the contacts and cause an infection. Goggles can reduce the contamination and irritation, but it’s still a best practice to splash your eyes with fresh water after getting out of the pool.

5. Keep sunscreen out of your eyes

There’s a high chance you will get sunscreen or bug spray in your eyes. So, try to apply sunscreen very carefully and slowly around your face. Try to avoid your eyes and eyelids. Dermatologists recommend using mineral-based sunscreens because they stick to your skin and are less likely to run into your eyes. If you do get sunscreen in your eyes, use fresh water to flush them out immediately.

6. Eat healthy

This is actually a year-round advice: Eat fruits and vegetables. Tomatoes, zucchini, green peppers, melon, and peaches are great sources of healthy nutrients for your eyes. Omega-3 fatty acids benefit your eyes as well, so don’t forget to eat your seeds and nuts. Always drink plenty of water during the summer. Dehydration causes eye strain, which in turn can lead to blurry vision and blurred vision headaches.

